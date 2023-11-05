trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684471
Delhi Pollution: From Sprinklers To Multivitamins, Delhi Zoo's Preventive Steps To Hydrate Animal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 03:18 PM IST
As the air pollution in Delhi spikes, preventive measures are being taken by the National Zoological Park. National Zoological Park has started sprinkling water frequently in animal enclosures to keep the hydration level up.
