Delhi Railway station stampede update: 18 dead, several injured

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 16, 2025, 05:56 PM IST
After the New Delhi stampede, Lalu Yadav has given a controversial statement on Maha Kumbh. Lalu Yadav has called Maha Kumbh a useless thing. Big revelation in the station stampede case. Panic due to mistake in train name - Source. Prayagraj train was standing on platform number 14. Then the announcement of special train was made. People ran from platform 14 to platform number 16. After which there was panic and then stampede.

