Delhi Saket Court Lock Up Scuffles Between Inmates One People Died

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 05, 2025, 05:10 PM IST

There has been a stir due to murder in the lockup inside Saket Court in Delhi. A prisoner named Aman was killed by two other prisoners in the lockup of Saket Court. Both of them were lodged in Tihar Jail No. 8 and were brought to Saket Court for court proceedings.