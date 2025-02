videoDetails

Delhi to adopt Yogi Model?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 10, 2025, 04:08 PM IST

The news is from Delhi. Where the discussion of Yogi model has intensified amidst the preparations of BJP to form the government. The newly elected MLAs and leaders of BJP are talking about bulldozer action in Delhi on the basis of Yogi model. Preparations are being made for a big action against illegal Rohingyas and infiltrators. There is talk of changing the name of Mustafabad area of ​​Delhi. Meaning, now Delhi will run on Yogi model.