Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar meets Indiaspora G20 Forum members

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 02:45 PM IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar interacted with members of Indiaspora G20 Forum at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas on August 25. With the 18th Heads of State and Government Summit of the G20 (Group of 20), scheduled to begin next month in the national capital under India’s presidency, Delhi police authorities are busy making special arrangements to ensure smooth vehicular movement during the arrival of the high-profile delegates, including heads of states, for the mega event.
