Delhi's Air Quality Remains In The 'Poor' Category, With An AQI Of 249

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
The air quality in the National Capital remained in the ‘poor’ category on October 27, as per SAFAR. The overall AQI stood at 249. Delhiites also complained of several health issues due to rising pollution. To mitigate pollution, anti-smog guns have been deployed in parts of Delhi.
