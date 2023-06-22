NewsVideos
videoDetails

DERC chairman appointed; AAP’s Atishi terms move ‘another attack on Delhi Govt’

|Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 06:30 PM IST
Education Minister of New Delhi, Atishi Marlena held a Press Conference on June 22 over appointment of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) chairman.

All Videos

Mandawali demolition: East Delhi DM clears on matter, says ‘railing was removed, not temple’
play icon1:46
Mandawali demolition: East Delhi DM clears on matter, says ‘railing was removed, not temple’
Derek O' Brien will attend all-party meet on Manipur issue: WB CM Mamata Banerjee
play icon1:26
Derek O' Brien will attend all-party meet on Manipur issue: WB CM Mamata Banerjee
'Our government took revenge of Pulwama in 10 days', so in the Congress government!
play icon1:27
'Our government took revenge of Pulwama in 10 days', so in the Congress government!
Opposition’s grand meeting in Patna on June 23
play icon4:43
Opposition’s grand meeting in Patna on June 23
Special dinner event in honor of PM Modi
play icon3:26
Special dinner event in honor of PM Modi

Trending Videos

Mandawali demolition: East Delhi DM clears on matter, says ‘railing was removed, not temple’
play icon1:46
Mandawali demolition: East Delhi DM clears on matter, says ‘railing was removed, not temple’
Derek O' Brien will attend all-party meet on Manipur issue: WB CM Mamata Banerjee
play icon1:26
Derek O' Brien will attend all-party meet on Manipur issue: WB CM Mamata Banerjee
'Our government took revenge of Pulwama in 10 days', so in the Congress government!
play icon1:27
'Our government took revenge of Pulwama in 10 days', so in the Congress government!
Opposition’s grand meeting in Patna on June 23
play icon4:43
Opposition’s grand meeting in Patna on June 23
Special dinner event in honor of PM Modi
play icon3:26
Special dinner event in honor of PM Modi