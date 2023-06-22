NewsVideos
Derek O' Brien will attend all-party meet on Manipur issue: WB CM Mamata Banerjee

|Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
Speaking on the all-party meeting called over Manipur situation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she had written a letter to demand the same in May and she will be sending Derek O' Brien. She said, “It's too late now, I had written a letter that I want to visit Manipur, I got a reply yesterday only, after that, the all-party meeting was called. I will be sending Derek O' Brien for the meeting.”

