Deshhit: 4 states.. 24 hours and 45 policemen, Mafia Atiq brought to UP amid tight security!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 08:46 PM IST

Mafia Atiq Ahmed, accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, has reached Prayagraj. A team of 45 policemen has reached Prayagraj's Naini Jail with Atiq. The security of Naini Central Jail has been increased even before Atiq's arrival.