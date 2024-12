videoDetails

Deshhit: ASI Surveys Hidden Treasures of Sambhal, Inspects Five Shrines

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 20, 2024, 10:46 PM IST

After the survey of Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, now the survey has started in Sambhal as well. This survey was done at those places where ancient temples and wells were found recently. When the people of Sambhal would not have even woken up from their sleep, at that time the survey team started its work. When the survey was done, what came out, see this report.