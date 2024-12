videoDetails

Deshhit: Leadership Rift in I.N.D.I.A Alliance Over 'Chairmanship'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 11, 2024, 12:08 AM IST

A rift has emerged in the I.N.D.I.A alliance over its leadership. Congress, considering itself the natural candidate, faces resistance as talks suggest an alternative chairmanship figure instead of Rahul Gandhi.