videoDetails

Deshhit: Uttarakhand govt has taken action against 'jihad' Thook

| Updated: Jan 18, 2025, 11:24 PM IST

How many impure gangs are roaming around in Uttarakhand? This impure gang...makes the food impure...how? By spitting. In the last few days, videos of spitting while cooking in restaurants have surfaced from different cities of Devbhoomi. The latest video is from Bageshwar in Uttarakhand. Where the spitting incident took place...the Uttarayan fair of Hindus was going on there. The question is whether there is a big conspiracy behind making Uttarakhand impure.