Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2845663https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/deshhit-uttarakhand-govt-has-taken-action-against-jihad-thook-2845663.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: Uttarakhand govt has taken action against 'jihad' Thook

|Updated: Jan 18, 2025, 11:24 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
How many impure gangs are roaming around in Uttarakhand? This impure gang...makes the food impure...how? By spitting. In the last few days, videos of spitting while cooking in restaurants have surfaced from different cities of Devbhoomi. The latest video is from Bageshwar in Uttarakhand. Where the spitting incident took place...the Uttarayan fair of Hindus was going on there. The question is whether there is a big conspiracy behind making Uttarakhand impure.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over BJP, AAP-Congress 'Freebies' in Manifesto
Play Icon42:03
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over BJP, AAP-Congress 'Freebies' in Manifesto
Watch Special Report on Zee Helpline
Play Icon11:44
Watch Special Report on Zee Helpline
Actor Saif Ali Khan Attacked Updates: Cops record Kareena Kapoor's statement
Play Icon07:36
Actor Saif Ali Khan Attacked Updates: Cops record Kareena Kapoor's statement
Taal Thok Ke: BJP releases manifesto for Delhi polls
Play Icon43:15
Taal Thok Ke: BJP releases manifesto for Delhi polls
Politics Sparks Over Congress moves Supreme Court For Places of worship Act
Play Icon27:45
Politics Sparks Over Congress moves Supreme Court For Places of worship Act

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over BJP, AAP-Congress 'Freebies' in Manifesto
play icon42:3
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over BJP, AAP-Congress 'Freebies' in Manifesto
Watch Special Report on Zee Helpline
play icon11:44
Watch Special Report on Zee Helpline
Actor Saif Ali Khan Attacked Updates: Cops record Kareena Kapoor's statement
play icon7:36
Actor Saif Ali Khan Attacked Updates: Cops record Kareena Kapoor's statement
Taal Thok Ke: BJP releases manifesto for Delhi polls
play icon43:15
Taal Thok Ke: BJP releases manifesto for Delhi polls
Politics Sparks Over Congress moves Supreme Court For Places of worship Act
play icon27:45
Politics Sparks Over Congress moves Supreme Court For Places of worship Act
NEWS ON ONE CLICK