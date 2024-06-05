Advertisement
Deshhit: What will happen to Yogi's 'Bulldozer Model' now?

Sonam|Updated: Jun 05, 2024, 10:40 PM IST
NDA meeting is over. On June 8, Narendra Modi can take oath as Prime Minister for the third time. Both Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu have given written guarantee of their support to Modi. Akhilesh Yadav has now become a big political force in UP with 37 seats. They have won the maximum number of seats in UP in the elections.. That is why Samajwadi Party is now demanding to ban the bulldozer model of UP. Akhilesh's party claims that the votes received were cast against the bulldozer model. Now what will happen to the bulldozer model in UP?

