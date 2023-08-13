trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648310
Deshhit: Why did the superpowers of the world fall behind India's Chandrayaan?

|Updated: Aug 13, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
What did India start Chandrayaan-3 mission... The competition to touch the moon and get its treasure has once again started between the superpowers of the world. The question is, which such treasure is there on the moon, to get which Japan, America and China are once again starting their mission behind India's mission... while Russia has already launched its mission.. Watch this special report

