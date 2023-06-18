NewsVideos
“Deterioration of democracy…” WB Governor CV Ananda Bose after visiting violence-affected area of Canning

|Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
After visiting violence-affected area of Canning in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose said that he saw the deterioration of democracy. He further said that atrocities, intimidation and violence will not be tolerated. While addressing the Press Conference, CV Ananda Bose said, “Unfortunately, in some pockets which I visited, I saw the deterioration of democracy...I'm here determined to stand by the people...the honorable High Court has given a verdict to take certain steps to ensure a free and fair election, we will do this certainly. Atrocities, intimidation & violence will not be tolerated.”

