Devotees celebrate ‘Ram Vivah’ in Ayodhya

|Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 02:25 PM IST
Devotees celebrated ‘Ram Vivah’ in Ayodhya on November 28. Procession of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita was taken out. People participated in large numbers in the festivities.

