Devotees offer prayers at Sabarimala Temple in Kerala

| Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 05:30 PM IST

Devotees thronged at Sabarimala Temple and offered prayers to Lord Ayappa on November 24. The portals of the Lord Ayappa Temple at Sabarimala opened on November 17 for devotees for the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku festivals, marking the beginning of the two-month-long annual pilgrimage season.