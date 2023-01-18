NewsVideos
videoDetails

Did UK’s PM Rishi Sunak really host a Pongal lunch for office staff in London?

|Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 06:29 PM IST
A video that has been doing the rounds of the internet features a group of men in uniform enjoying a Pongal feast. An earlier version of this story had reported that the video is from UK PM Rishi Sunak’s lunch party which was organised for his staff on the occasion of Pongal in London. However, it has now come to the fore that the video is not from UK PM's office. Rather, it is actually from Waterloo in Canada. Did UK’s PM Rishi Sunak really host a Pongal lunch for office staff in London?

All Videos

Election Commission PC: Election bugle sounded in Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland, dates announced
48:59
Election Commission PC: Election bugle sounded in Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland, dates announced
Elections can be held in J&K along with Karnataka
5:5
Elections can be held in J&K along with Karnataka
'Akhilesh Yadav' attacked PM Modi from the stage of KCR
4:40
'Akhilesh Yadav' attacked PM Modi from the stage of KCR
योगा सेंटर के बाहर Malaika Arora ने बरसाया कुत्ते पर प्यार, देख लोगों को आई अर्जुन कपूर की याद
0:37
योगा सेंटर के बाहर Malaika Arora ने बरसाया कुत्ते पर प्यार, देख लोगों को आई अर्जुन कपूर की याद
Mercury dropped to minus 16 degrees in Jammu Kashmir, life in danger from avalanche!
7:46
Mercury dropped to minus 16 degrees in Jammu Kashmir, life in danger from avalanche!

Trending Videos

48:59
Election Commission PC: Election bugle sounded in Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland, dates announced
5:5
Elections can be held in J&K along with Karnataka
4:40
'Akhilesh Yadav' attacked PM Modi from the stage of KCR
0:37
योगा सेंटर के बाहर Malaika Arora ने बरसाया कुत्ते पर प्यार, देख लोगों को आई अर्जुन कपूर की याद
7:46
Mercury dropped to minus 16 degrees in Jammu Kashmir, life in danger from avalanche!
World videos,