Did UK’s PM Rishi Sunak really host a Pongal lunch for office staff in London?

| Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 06:29 PM IST

A video that has been doing the rounds of the internet features a group of men in uniform enjoying a Pongal feast. An earlier version of this story had reported that the video is from UK PM Rishi Sunak’s lunch party which was organised for his staff on the occasion of Pongal in London. However, it has now come to the fore that the video is not from UK PM's office. Rather, it is actually from Waterloo in Canada. Did UK’s PM Rishi Sunak really host a Pongal lunch for office staff in London?