Did you feel 'naked' without a seat belt at the front and 'okay' when not worn at the back?

After former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry passed away, most probably because he was not wearing a seat belt - a daunting question arises - why are people not bothered to wear a seat belt at the back? Here's why.

| Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 01:54 PM IST

