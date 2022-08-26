Did you know Kriti Sanon rejected Karan Johar's Lust Stories because of her mom? Deets here

On the latest episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7, Karan Johar revealed that Kriti Sanon was his first choice for Lust stories. However, Kriti Sanon denied the offer saying her mother didn’t allow her to do this role

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 11:52 PM IST

