Did you know Signal founder Brian Acton was also WhatsApp co-founder? Know all about him

According to data from app analytics firm Sensor Tower, Signal led the pack with over 23 lakh new downloads between January 6 and January 10. WhatsApp privacy terms came as a blessing in disguise for Signal. A thought must have cropped in your mind often as to who the person is behind Signal. It is the same person who had once co-founded WhatsApp --Brian Acton.