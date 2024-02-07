trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718679
Dimple Yadav on RLD: Addressing Rumors, Affirming Support for Farmers

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 01:45 PM IST
Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav responds to speculations surrounding Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), stating, "Some rumors are circulating, but RLD has consistently stood in support of the farmers. I don't believe Jayant Chaudhary will take any such step, considering his commitment as a Rajya Sabha member.

