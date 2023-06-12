NewsVideos
'Disappointing To End Up On Wrong Side': Ashwin Opens up after India's Loss Against Australia

Jun 12, 2023
India lost to Australia by a score of 209 runs in the WTC Final on Sunday, suffering their second straight loss in the final match after falling to New Zealand in 2022. After the game, Ashwin maintained his composure despite India's humiliating loss and thanked the Australian team for their triumph. He also "acknowledged" the work of his colleagues who had helped India get to the final.

