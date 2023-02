videoDetails

Disha Patani Looks Stunning in her Sexy Cutout Mini-Dress, Actress Turn Heads in Bold Avatar

| Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 06:40 PM IST

Disha Patani is one of the hottest actresses in the industry today. She is very active on social media and often shares her sizzling pictures and videos with her fans. She never misses any chance to hog the limelight for her sartorial choices and one of her recent outfits has grabbed all the eyeballs.