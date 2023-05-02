NewsVideos
DK Shivakumar's helicopter hit by eagle

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 02, 2023, 05:22 PM IST
Emergency landing of Congress leader DK Shivakumar's chopper has been done. According to the information received, DK Shivakumar's helicopter collided with an eagle.

