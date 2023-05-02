हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Games
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
NEW
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
DK Shivakumar's helicopter hit by eagle
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
May 02, 2023, 05:22 PM IST
Emergency landing of Congress leader DK Shivakumar's chopper has been done. According to the information received, DK Shivakumar's helicopter collided with an eagle.
×
All Videos
6:36
Ruckus on the comparison of Bajrang Dal and PFI, PM Modi criticized Congress
5:45
Karnataka Election: Congress insulted Hanuman, says Sambit Patra
9:51
By resigning, 'Pawar' played the political bet of 2024?
1:51
Uproar over Congress manifesto, CM Himanta said Congress PFI spokesperson
0:56
VHP attacks Congress for comparing Bajrang Dal with PFI
Trending Videos
6:36
Ruckus on the comparison of Bajrang Dal and PFI, PM Modi criticized Congress
5:45
Karnataka Election: Congress insulted Hanuman, says Sambit Patra
9:51
By resigning, 'Pawar' played the political bet of 2024?
1:51
Uproar over Congress manifesto, CM Himanta said Congress PFI spokesperson
0:56
VHP attacks Congress for comparing Bajrang Dal with PFI
dk shivakumar helicopter emergency landing,dk shivakumar chopper emergency landing,DK Shivakumar,DK Shivakumar helicopter,dk shivakumar chopper hit by eagle,emergency landing,dk shivakumar chopper news,dk shivakumar chopper video,dk shivakumar helicopter 2019,dk shivakumar helicopter news,dk shivakumar helicopter hit by eagle,dk shivakumar emergency landing,dks helicopter landing,dk shivakumar helicopter landhing,breaking,Karnataka election,karnataka election 2023,