DMK, Congress, and CPI-M MPs Protest Financial Neglect of Tamil Nadu in Delhi

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 12:00 PM IST
DMK, Congress, and CPI-M MPs stage a protest in Delhi against the alleged financial neglect of Tamil Nadu. The demonstration unfolds in front of the Gandhi statue on the Parliament premises, highlighting the collective concern for the state's economic well-being.

