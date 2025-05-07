videoDetails

DNA: 10 Of Masood Azhar's Family Killed In Operation Sindoor

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 07, 2025, 11:58 PM IST

You have seen the video evidence of the 9 terror camps targeted under Operation Sindoor..but why were these 9 camps of Pakistan, spread over about 9 lakh square kilometers, chosen. This time India wanted to attack not only the terrorists..but also those who nurtured them..this is the reason why the attack was carried out by penetrating deep into Pakistan..apart from the headquarters of Jaish and Lashkar, their two big bases in Sialkot were also attacked..today Colonel Sofia Qureshi also told the reason behind attacking these two terror camps.