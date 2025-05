videoDetails

DNA : 104-year-old man released from Kaushambi district jail after being acquitted by a high court after 43 years

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 23, 2025, 10:52 PM IST

A 104-year-old man who spent 43 years in jail on charges of murder and attempted murder was released from the Kaushambi district jail after being acquitted by a high court, officials said on Friday. Lakhan's release, facilitated by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), came after the Allahabad High Court acquitted him earlier this month.