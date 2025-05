videoDetails

DNA: 7 accused of gang rape in Karnataka's Haveri district celebrated after getting bail

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 23, 2025, 11:08 PM IST

A shocking incident has come to light from Karnataka. Seven accused of gang rape in a town of Haveri district celebrated after getting bail. They created a ruckus in the style of a victory procession by riding cars and bikes. Videos of the gang rape accused have gone viral on social media.