DNA: Accused Sanjay Roy gets life term, slapped ₹50,000 for trainee doctor's rape-murder

| Updated: Jan 20, 2025, 11:24 PM IST

The court's verdict has come today in the case of rape and murder of Doctor Bitiya in RG KAR Hospital. The court has sentenced the accused Sanjay Rai to life imprisonment. Who said what during the hearing in the court today. We will show you through graphics. Judge- Sanjay, the charge that has been put against you can result in life imprisonment or death sentence.