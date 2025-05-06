Advertisement
DNA: Air Strike Alert on Phone?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 06, 2025, 11:22 PM IST
The government is taking every possible step to protect citizens in case of war.. But today in DNA, we want to give a suggestion to the government.. Just like the central government released an app during the Corona period.. in the same way an app should be prepared for war situations as well.. an app that alerts people about the attack in advance in case of war.. an app through which people can inform the government about any attack with just one click..

