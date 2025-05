videoDetails

DNA: Baloch 'strikes' in Pakistan!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 03, 2025, 11:48 PM IST

On one hand India is striking Pakistan and on the other hand Baloch strikes are continuing. Pakistanis are not bleeding in India's strikes but Pakistan is bleeding in Baloch strikes. And now Pakistan is losing control of its own city. That means today Pakistan has lost one of its cities and has gone to Baloch.