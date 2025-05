videoDetails

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 23, 2025, 11:06 PM IST

Bhopal's Munnavar is being harassed a lot for saying Jai Shri Ram. His only crime is that Munnavar Ansari posted Jai Shri Ram and hoists the tricolour at his home on Republic Day and Independence Day... Ansari family wears a Jai ​​Shri Ram sash... hoists the tricolour...