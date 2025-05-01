Advertisement
DNA: Big evidence found on Pahalgam attack!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 01, 2025, 11:52 PM IST
You can also call this coup plan of General Munir as Musharraf model. For this, understand the three big signals given by General Munir in the last 24 hours. The first signal is that Munir has made his trusted ISI chief the NSA i.e. National Security Advisor of Pakistan. The second signal - Munir has also taken the command of Shahbaz Sharif's senior ministers in his hands and the third signal - Munir himself plotted the Pahalgam attack, the proof of which is now being given by the Pakistani himself.

