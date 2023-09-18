trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664178
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Big game in land auction!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 10:48 PM IST
Daewoo Motors had about 204 acres of land in Greater Noida, UP, on which it had a project. When the company went bankrupt, the banks which had given it loan started the recovery process. Today we are going to reveal the game played in the auction to be held for this recovery.
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: What will happen to the old Parliament House now?
play icon15:24
DNA: What will happen to the old Parliament House now?
Gautam Gambhir Praises MS Dhoni's Sacrifice Of International Runs For International Runs
play icon2:7
Gautam Gambhir Praises MS Dhoni's Sacrifice Of International Runs For International Runs
DNA: 'Complete history' of 96 year old Parliament House
play icon12:45
DNA: 'Complete history' of 96 year old Parliament House
Baat Pate ki: PM Modi hinted that something big is going to happen in the new parliament?
play icon8:4
Baat Pate ki: PM Modi hinted that something big is going to happen in the new parliament?
Baat Pate ki: PM Modi praised Nehru in Parliament, the House echoed with applause
play icon9:42
Baat Pate ki: PM Modi praised Nehru in Parliament, the House echoed with applause

Trending Videos

DNA: What will happen to the old Parliament House now?
play icon15:24
DNA: What will happen to the old Parliament House now?
Gautam Gambhir Praises MS Dhoni's Sacrifice Of International Runs For International Runs
play icon2:7
Gautam Gambhir Praises MS Dhoni's Sacrifice Of International Runs For International Runs
DNA: 'Complete history' of 96 year old Parliament House
play icon12:45
DNA: 'Complete history' of 96 year old Parliament House
Baat Pate ki: PM Modi hinted that something big is going to happen in the new parliament?
play icon8:4
Baat Pate ki: PM Modi hinted that something big is going to happen in the new parliament?
Baat Pate ki: PM Modi praised Nehru in Parliament, the House echoed with applause
play icon9:42
Baat Pate ki: PM Modi praised Nehru in Parliament, the House echoed with applause
Sourabh Raaj Jain,saurabh raj jain,dna with saurabh raj jain,Sourabh Raj Jain,dna with sourabh,dna with sourabh raaj jain,daily news analysis with sourabh raaj jain,sourabh raj jain on zee,Saurabh Jain,saurabh raj jain as krishna,dna with sourabh jain,sourabh raaj jain on dna,Sourabh Raaj Jain show,dna with sourabh raj jain,sourabh raaj jain news show,sourabh raaj jain on zee news,dna anchor sourabh jain,sourabh raj on zee news,Daewoo Motors,Greater Noida,