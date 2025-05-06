Advertisement
DNA: Blackouts And Sirens, Know All about Mock Drill!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 06, 2025, 11:20 PM IST
After independence, India has fought five wars so far. The first war was fought with Pakistan during 1947-48, the second war was fought with China in 1962. The third war was fought in 1965 and the fourth war was fought in 1971. Both the wars were fought with Pakistan. In 1999, we again fought a war with Pakistan in Kargil. If we look into the pages of history today, mock drills were conducted regarding sirens in the wars of 1962, 1965 and 1971. Apart from this, sirens were also used many times during the war. Today we have brought a special video for you. This video is of a similar mock drill conducted in Mumbai just before the 1971 war. First watch this video carefully, after that we will give you some interesting information related to sirens.

