Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2896266https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/dna-centre-asks-several-states-to-conduct-mock-drills-2896266.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Centre asks several states to conduct mock drills

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 05, 2025, 11:54 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
India-Pakistan News: The country and our security forces need your support now. Because after just 48 hours, the Civil Defence Mock Drill is going to start in the country. This decision was taken this evening. What does this decision taken during the meeting in PMO mean? What will happen in it and what are the indications of this decision? We will now analyze it for you. The most important part of this mock drill is the Air Raid Warning Siren. Understand it in such a way that if the enemy ever attacks by air, then the people of that area are alerted in advance through the siren.

All Videos

DNA: Turkey Shows Solidarity With Pakistan
Play Icon07:10
DNA: Turkey Shows Solidarity With Pakistan
DNA: DNA: 'Dhongi media' exposed on PoK!
Play Icon06:10
DNA: DNA: 'Dhongi media' exposed on PoK!
DNA: India cuts off water flow to Pakistan from Baglihar Dam
Play Icon06:23
DNA: India cuts off water flow to Pakistan from Baglihar Dam
DNA: CM Yogi's 'Bulldozer Strike'!
Play Icon03:33
DNA: CM Yogi's 'Bulldozer Strike'!
DNA: Pahalgam Terror Attack: Who is Mushtaq Zargar?
Play Icon02:18
DNA: Pahalgam Terror Attack: Who is Mushtaq Zargar?

Trending Videos

DNA: Turkey Shows Solidarity With Pakistan
play icon7:10
DNA: Turkey Shows Solidarity With Pakistan
DNA: DNA: 'Dhongi media' exposed on PoK!
play icon6:10
DNA: DNA: 'Dhongi media' exposed on PoK!
DNA: India cuts off water flow to Pakistan from Baglihar Dam
play icon6:23
DNA: India cuts off water flow to Pakistan from Baglihar Dam
DNA: CM Yogi's 'Bulldozer Strike'!
play icon3:33
DNA: CM Yogi's 'Bulldozer Strike'!
DNA: Pahalgam Terror Attack: Who is Mushtaq Zargar?
play icon2:18
DNA: Pahalgam Terror Attack: Who is Mushtaq Zargar?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK