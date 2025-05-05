videoDetails

DNA: Centre asks several states to conduct mock drills

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 05, 2025, 11:54 PM IST

India-Pakistan News: The country and our security forces need your support now. Because after just 48 hours, the Civil Defence Mock Drill is going to start in the country. This decision was taken this evening. What does this decision taken during the meeting in PMO mean? What will happen in it and what are the indications of this decision? We will now analyze it for you. The most important part of this mock drill is the Air Raid Warning Siren. Understand it in such a way that if the enemy ever attacks by air, then the people of that area are alerted in advance through the siren.