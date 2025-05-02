videoDetails

DNA: Chenab water level rises amid heavy rainfall

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 02, 2025, 11:52 PM IST

Due to 2-3 days of rain, flood like situation has occurred in Pakistan and the reason for this is India. Due to continuous rain, the gate of Salal Dam located in Jammu and Kashmir has been opened. Due to opening of Salal Dam, the water level of Chenab River has increased rapidly. The administration has issued an alert and advised the people living on the river bank to be cautious. As a precaution, other water sports activities including rafting have been banned for the time being. On the other hand, if we talk about the lower areas, the water level of Chenab River in Akhnoor, Jammu, which was flowing at 20 feet in the past days, has reached 27 feet today. The danger mark level in Chenab River is 32 feet. If it continues to rain like this, then Chenab River will cross the danger mark. Now we will show you a small report from Salal Dam...after this we will tell you how the rising water in Chenab River and opening of Salal Dam is affecting Pakistan