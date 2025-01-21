Advertisement
DNA: CM Yogi to start campaign from Jan 23 for Delhi Elections 2025

Updated: Jan 21, 2025, 11:36 PM IST
There are many issues going on in Delhi elections this time.. from sweets to the discussion has reached to Ramayana.. but there is one person.. as soon as he enters.. all the issues are left in vain.. the date of entry of BJP's Brahmastra i.e. Yogi Adityanath in Delhi elections has been decided.. the news is that on 23rd Yogi will start BJP's campaigning.. how many rallies will be there.. where will Yogi go... and what will be its effect.. see in this report.

