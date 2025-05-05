videoDetails

DNA: CM Yogi's 'Bulldozer Strike'!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 05, 2025, 11:54 PM IST

Pakistan has the highest number of madrasas in the world. There are more than 60 thousand recognized madrasas there. In Pakistani madrasas, education of radical Wahabi sect is given through the charity of petro dollars of Arab countries..children studying in Pakistani madrasas are brainwashed..this is the reason why these madrasas of Pakistan have turned into terror factories..Pakistan, which shed the blood of 26 innocent people in Pahalgam, is planning to hatch the same conspiracy of preparing terrorists in madrasas on the UP border adjoining Nepal..