DNA: Congress' Charanjit Singh Channi Questions Surgical Strike

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 02, 2025, 11:56 PM IST
On one hand, the army is continuously demonstrating its bravery and on the other hand, Congress leaders are again raising questions about the surgical strike. A controversial statement of Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi has come to the fore on the Pahalgam attack. The Congress MP said that claims were made about the surgical strike but where is the proof? Channi even said that what did they get by sending Pakistani citizens back? The Attari border is already sealed.

