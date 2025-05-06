Advertisement
DNA: Delhi, Mumbai among 244 districts in mock drills on May 7th

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 06, 2025, 11:18 PM IST
In a situation of war, such mock drills have special importance.. As we said, war is not fought only by the army, but also by the people. The army fights with physical strength and the people fight with morale. If people are mentally strong, then the army will defeat the enemies without any worry. This is the reason why this training is being given to the citizens of the country to deal with every situation in case of war.

