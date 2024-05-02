Advertisement
DNA: Delhi-NCR schools get bomb threats

Sonam|Updated: May 02, 2024, 02:42 AM IST
Delhi-NCR Schools Bomb Threat Update: Today more than 80 schools in Delhi and Noida received a threat email. Which was later proved to be fake. Even though the threat to bomb schools has been proven false, imagine what would have happened if this threat had turned out to be true? So today we will tell you why you should be afraid of fake bomb threats in schools?

