videoDetails

DNA: Digital fraud in Maha Kumbh?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 28, 2024, 11:32 PM IST

If you are planning to go to Maha Kumbh and you are searching websites for booking tents, hotels or cottages etc. in Tet City to stay there, then you must know this news… otherwise you can become a victim of cyber fraud.