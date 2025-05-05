videoDetails

DNA: DNA: 'Dhongi media' exposed on PoK!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 05, 2025, 11:54 PM IST

Even today, a team of local and international media reached PoK with 5-star facilities. Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister Ataullah Tarar himself reached PoK with the media team. The interesting thing is that before the media could release its report and make headlines, Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister Ataullah claimed that there is no terrorist camp in PoK. Only common people live here. Pakistan is a responsible country and always wants peace. Pakistan means peace....these words are opposite to each other...antonym. But looking at past experiences, it seems that whatever Pakistan shows to the hypocritical media, it will make that its headlines.