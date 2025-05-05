Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2896269https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/dna-dna-dhongi-media-exposed-on-pok-2896269.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: DNA: 'Dhongi media' exposed on PoK!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 05, 2025, 11:54 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Even today, a team of local and international media reached PoK with 5-star facilities. Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister Ataullah Tarar himself reached PoK with the media team. The interesting thing is that before the media could release its report and make headlines, Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister Ataullah claimed that there is no terrorist camp in PoK. Only common people live here. Pakistan is a responsible country and always wants peace. Pakistan means peace....these words are opposite to each other...antonym. But looking at past experiences, it seems that whatever Pakistan shows to the hypocritical media, it will make that its headlines.

All Videos

DNA: India cuts off water flow to Pakistan from Baglihar Dam
Play Icon06:23
DNA: India cuts off water flow to Pakistan from Baglihar Dam
DNA: CM Yogi's 'Bulldozer Strike'!
Play Icon03:33
DNA: CM Yogi's 'Bulldozer Strike'!
DNA: Centre asks several states to conduct mock drills
Play Icon03:49
DNA: Centre asks several states to conduct mock drills
DNA: Pahalgam Terror Attack: Who is Mushtaq Zargar?
Play Icon02:18
DNA: Pahalgam Terror Attack: Who is Mushtaq Zargar?
DNA: Putin Vows 'Full Support' to India!
Play Icon02:50
DNA: Putin Vows 'Full Support' to India!

Trending Videos

DNA: India cuts off water flow to Pakistan from Baglihar Dam
play icon6:23
DNA: India cuts off water flow to Pakistan from Baglihar Dam
DNA: CM Yogi's 'Bulldozer Strike'!
play icon3:33
DNA: CM Yogi's 'Bulldozer Strike'!
DNA: Centre asks several states to conduct mock drills
play icon3:49
DNA: Centre asks several states to conduct mock drills
DNA: Pahalgam Terror Attack: Who is Mushtaq Zargar?
play icon2:18
DNA: Pahalgam Terror Attack: Who is Mushtaq Zargar?
DNA: Putin Vows 'Full Support' to India!
play icon2:50
DNA: Putin Vows 'Full Support' to India!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK