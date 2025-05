videoDetails

DNA: Donald Trump again said that Apple will have to pay a 25 per cent tariff if phones are not made in us

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 23, 2025, 11:12 PM IST

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that Apple will have to pay a 25 per cent tariff if phones sold in the country are not made within the country.In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that he informed Apple CEO Tim Cook that iPhones sold in America are to be built within the country and not in India or any other country.