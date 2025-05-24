Advertisement
DNA: Donald Trump will host the top holders of his cryptocurrency at a gala tonight at his private golf club

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 24, 2025, 07:04 AM IST
Donald Trump will host the top holders of his cryptocurrency at a gala tonight at his private golf club near Washington DC. Though the president has called the $Trump token “The Greatest of them all!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”, nearly half the gala’s guests suffered losses from purchasing it, according to a Guardian analysis of their public cryptocurrency wallets. The attendees are winners of the US president’s meme coin competition

