videoDetails

DNA: Entry of 'Hamas lobby' in India!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 30, 2025, 11:56 PM IST

From the Pakistani government... Pakistani army to Pakistanis living in India... everyone is scared of the mere mention of war... but there are some people in India... who have objections to war or military conflict... this is the lobby which is active in everything from politics to social media... first of all you should carefully... look at these characters on social media who are opposing revenge.