DNA: Fire erupts at Maha Kumbh camp a day after LPG cylinder explosion

| Updated: Jan 20, 2025, 11:26 PM IST

Did the fire in Maha Kumbh break out or was it deliberately set? Is there any angle of conspiracy in the fire that broke out in the fair area? And who is behind this conspiracy? Who dared to set fire in the biggest event of Sanatan? The saints who came to Maha Kumbh are claiming the possibility of a conspiracy in this incident.