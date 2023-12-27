trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703141
DNA: Flight with Indians grounded in France lands in Mumbai

|Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 01:06 AM IST
DNA: France had stopped a plane for the last 4 days. The flight was stopped on charges of human trafficking. This morning this flight landed in Mumbai, there were 276 passengers on board. Most of these are Indian citizens. 303 passengers were traveling in this flight. Today when these people landed in Mumbai, the media tried to talk to them. But as soon as the media cameras turned on, someone started running away. Someone was seen hiding his face. So someone changed the course after seeing the media mike.

